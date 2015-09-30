Peerless-AV at CorpComm Expo 2015

Peerless-AV is showing solutions for corporate settings at CorpComm Expo 2015. Peerless-AV’s booth, #509, is featuring a variety of solutions for corporate communications including video conferencing carts, video wall mounts, outdoor displays, custom kiosks, and more.

Peerless-AV’s CorpComm Expo 2015 showcase features products including:

CorpComm Expo September 30 through October 1

SmartMount Flat Panel Video Conferencing Cart (SR555E): For settings in which aesthetics are key, a lockable storage area houses all components while doubling as a laptop workstation when needed. The SR555E supports two 40"-55" displays, providing clear visibility for all viewers, and features an adjustable camera mount, allowing for contact during meetings.

SmartMount Portable Video Wall Cart 2x2 Configuration (DS-C560-2X2): Designed for modularity, this 2x2 video wall cart configuration allows users to create a video wall with displays ranging from 46" to 60". The DS-C560-2X2 offers 8-point tool-less micro-adjustment, a lockable caster for safe and easy movement, a quick-connect latch for adapters, and media storage/cable management for a sleek appearance in any setting.

SmartMount Full-Service Video Wall Mount with Quick Release: Designed for easy service access in recessed video wall applications, the DS-VW765-LQR’s quick-release functionality allows users to articulate the display from the wall by gently pressing on the front of the display. The DS-VW765-LQR also offers tool-less micro-adjustments as well as custom wall plate spacers to eliminate guesswork and on-site installation calculations and measurements.

Peerless-AV logo

Wall Kiosk Enclosure (KIP648-S): Peerless-AV’s wall kiosks create engaging digital solutions for portrait or landscape oriented applications. Even with a slim ADA-compliant 3.9" profile, these wall kiosks accommodate most ultra-thin displays while providing room for media players, fans, and other electronic equipment to create an interactive solution for corporate environments.

Xtreme Outdoor Daylight Readable Display (XT49681-OB): Peerless-AV’s new Xtreme displays feature thinner frames and smaller bezels for video walls. Engineered to withstand extreme heat (+140°) and extreme cold (-40°), Xtreme displays are 100% sealed and ventless with full 1080p HD flatscreens. Utilizing the Dynamic Thermal Transfer system to cool or warm internal components during extreme weather, Xtreme displays remove the need for external filters, vents, and exhaust fans. In addition, the patented design completely seals all internal components as well as the cable entry – protecting the display from rain, sleet, snow, dust, insects, and even pressure washing. Far surpassing ordinary outdoor displays, the Xtreme displays have achieved IP68 and NEMA 6 ratings with true ease.

Custom Kiosk Solutions: For corporate communication applications in particular, Peerless-AV’s kiosks offer numerous functions, such as wayfinding, sharing employee news, and more – streamlining processes and improving employee engagement. To further help corporations customize solutions to fit their needs, Peerless-AV offers its KioskBuilder, an option for establishments looking to put a personal, signature touch on each solution.