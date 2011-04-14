Almo E4 AV Tour Heads to Dallas

Philadelphia, PA--Almo Professional AV, in partnership with InfoComm International, is preparing for its next E4 AV free networking and training program, which will take place in Dallas April 21.

“The San Francisco event exceeded our expectations, with more than 250 people in attendance and 200 InfoComm renewal units distributed that day alone,” said Melody Craigmyle, director of marketing for Almo. “We anticipate the same turnout next week and look forward to providing an environment of networking and learning for our partners in the Dallas area.”

Craigmyle added that the Dallas event features an updated training agenda with sessions worth up to 12 InfoComm renewal units, the most available in a single day at a distributor event.

The E4 AV program can be accessed on demand during and after each event for instructor videos, copies of the course presentations and live Twitter updates.

“An exceptional event,” said Pablo Perez, Digital Sign Network about E4 San Francisco. “It was very informative with great product information and industry trends provided.”

“It was a great opportunity to catch up and network with others in the AV industry and to exchange thoughts and findings,” added Fred Hammett of IAMD Consulting.

E4 Dallas will feature an exhibit hall filled with audiovisual manufacturers, many of which will provide sneak peeks at products that will launch during the InfoComm show in June. The industry’s top manufacturers, including AMX, Chief, Christie, Hitachi, Kramer, LG, NEC, Panasonic, Premier Mounts, Toshiba, Samsung and Sharp, will exhibit at the E4 event. At the same time, more than $5,000 in prizes as well as breakfast and lunch will be available to those who attend.