Peavey Architectural Acoustics Elements

Peavey Architectural Acoustics is now shipping its latest advancement in pro audio loudspeaker enclosures, the Elements weatherproof loudspeakers. The all-new American-made, durable, reliable and versatile Elements weatherproof enclosures are a combination of innovative cabinet construction and weatherized components designed for direct contact with the elements in the most demanding climates.

The Elements C series of composite enclosures are constructed from an advanced composite fiberboard material that is dimensionally stable in wet conditions and resists contamination, yet has the resonant properties of wood. This light and durable material ensures sonic performance while providing reliable service year after year. The aluminum grills of the Elements C series enclosures feature a barrier membrane that repels water yet allows moisture to escape without affecting the sonic performance of the loudspeaker.

The IP45 rated Elements C series is available in three two-way, full range configurations and as a flyable subwoofer. The Elements 115C and Elements 112C debut new 15 inch and 12 inch weatherproof Black Widow woofers and an RX22 2 inch titanium diaphragm compression driver tweeter coupled to a Quadratic-Throat Waveguide rotatable horn. The Elements 115C and Elements 112C can each be ordered with either a 60X40 or a 105X60 horn. The Elements 108C combines a 75X75 horn with an 8 inch weatherproof woofer in a compact and durable enclosure. The Elements 212 subwoofer is a flyable subwoofer enclosure featuring a pair of 12 inch weatherproof woofers.