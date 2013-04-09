High Speed Wireless from AvaLAN

AvaLAN Wireless Systems has unveiled a new set of 5.8 GHz high speed wireless Ethernet solutions. These new long range 5.8 GHz wireless Ethernet radios are designed for applications that require higher RF data rates and are positioned to support IP-based megapixel surveillance cameras. This new product line allows users to build outdoor line-of-sight and point-to-multipoint wireless Ethernet networks that link IP video surveillance cameras or other devices needing robust and secure high data rates. The radios are packaged in weatherproof die cast aluminum enclosures and are available in both directional and omnidirectional antenna configurations. Utilizing custom AvaLAN Wireless firmware and multiple-in-multiple-out (MIMO) technology, AvaLAN’s new AW58300 series delivers RF data rates up to 300 Mbps. The AW58300HTS subscriber unit features a dual-polarized directional flat panel antenna designed for multiple spacial streams. The omnidirectional AW58300HTA access-point provides a pair of outdoor industrial 6 dBi gain antennas. The dual-polarized flat panel antenna radios are also available as a pre-configured matched pair bridge (AW58300HTP-PAIR) for point-to-point fixed connections.



“Our new 300 Mbps technology adds significantly higher throughput capability. This new line of high speed, industrial wireless Ethernet products have been specifically designed to meet the needs of security integrators and dealers who need a higher speed wireless solution for IP surveillance video,” said Matt Nelson, CEO and President of AvaLAN Wireless.

AvaLAN’s new 300 Mbps product line will be on display this week at the ISC West 2013 tradeshow booth#1053.