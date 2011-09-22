Control4 Adds AVocation as Partner

Denver, CO--AVocation Systems has announced the Control4 Certification of its Peak Series Drivers.

The Peak Series is a line of scalable and affordable component video and audio matrix routers. They range in sizes from 4x4 up to 16x16, and are available in audio/video (analog and digital, plus volume control), video only, and audio only models. The certified drivers are bi-directional RS-232, giving the end user both status and volume feedback on any Control4 interface.

"We're very excited about this," said Trent Mulligan, sales manager for AVocation Systems. "We've been working closely with Control4 for the last few years now and their extensive Certified Partner Program empowers both dealers and end-users alike with the full confidence that the third party equipment they're using has been fully tested and will integrate seamlessly into their Control4 systems."

Control4 enables third-party manufacturers to design products that easily integrate with the successful Control4 platform. With over 6,500 drivers from 150 different companies, Control4 enables leading consumer electronics devices to integrate in a Control4 system