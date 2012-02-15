Time Warner Selects Prysm for Retail Store

San Jose, CA--Prysm announced that the company's Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) technology was selected by Time Warner Cable to create a customer experience for the company's new Staten Island, NY, retail store.

The 16.6 ft x 6.25 ft Prysm display creates a unique in-store brand experience for Time Warner Cable by showcasing information and entertainment content from Time Warner Cable and partner networks for customers to enjoy.

"Working with Time Warner Cable on this project is a true testament to how innovative and beneficial the LPD platform truly is," said Prysm's VP of global sales, Dana Corey. "Prysm's displays create high impact and selecting Prysm's LPD technology for this project enables Time Warner Cable to illustrate for their customers, the company's sustainable efforts, like never before."

Plugging directly into a standard 110V outlet, the 16.6 ft x 6.25 ft video wall Prysm custom built for Time Warner Cable's Staten Island store requires no additional heating, cooling or power supply equipment and consumes the same amount of energy as a household hairdryer.

"It was very important for us to work with a company like Prysm to help create a captivating in-store customer experience while minimizing any environmental impact," said Chris Van Name, Time Warner Cable regional vice president of sales and new market development. "Prysm's video-wall creates a significant 'wow' factor for any customer visiting our store and enables us to showcase our technologies in TV, broadband Internet and digital phone in a brilliant and beautiful fashion."

Compared to traditional LCD, LED, plasma and projection display technologies, the 16.6ft x 6.25 ft Prysm video wall uses up to 75 percent less energy and lowers production of greenhouse gases by 80 percent, according to the company.