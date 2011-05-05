DPAA Announces Three New Members

- The Digital Place-based Advertising Association proudly announced today thatPlaceWise Media, DOmedia, and Ayuda Media Systems have recently joined the association. This brings the total membership of DPAA to 32, an increase of seven new members since the first of the year.
- PlaceWise Media is a provider of interactive marketing solutions to connect brands
- with consumers across online, mobile, social and screen-based media in the context
- of shopping centers. With engaging and relevant content delivered to audiences across many consumer touch points,PlaceWise Media creates context and unparalleled value for advertisers, sponsors and the retail industry. Privately held and based in Denver, PlaceWise Media has serviced leading companies in the retail industry with interactive marketing solutions since 1997.
- DOmedia is the Out of Home Advertising Marketplace that simplifies the process of planning, buying and selling alternative, traditional and Digital Place-based media. Agencies & advertisers use DOmedia's powerful search tool to find Digital Place-based networks that meet their targeted campaign objectives. The company's product suite also includes a planning and proposal platform for large agencies to efficiently plan & buy multiple Digital Place-based media campaigns. DOmedia has the largest, most comprehensive database of out of home advertising inventory. The company is privately funded and based in Columbus, Ohio.
- Ayuda Media Systems was founded in 2003 by ex-Microsoft employees with the objective of building the world’s best DOOH systems. Ayuda’s mission is to empower the DOOH industry with the tools that make DOOH easier to manage and buy. Ayuda is the developer of Splash, a cloud-based ERP system for Digital Place-based networks. Splash includes functionality such as CRM, sales proposal generation, invoicing, business intelligence, CMS, NOC, and a free software player.
- “We are excited to welcome Ayuda Media Systems, DOmedia and PlaceWise Media to our ever growing roster of leading edge companies.” said Susan Danaher, President of the Digital Place-based Advertising Association. “Their diverse experience and knowledge in this industry will greatly contribute in helping to grow the Digital Place-based media sector.”
- Founded in 2006, The Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) represents leading Digital Placed-based networks and the advertising community that is actively engaged in planning, buying and evaluating the effectiveness of the medium. The Digital Place-based Advertising Association [DPAA] exists to drive consistent growth for this industry through collaboration among advertisers, agencies, place-based digital and video advertising networks and their suppliers
