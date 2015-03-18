Panasonic Hits the Road with Spotlight on Technology Tour

Panasonic will showcase its latest AV technologies, including an exclusive look at the company’s new 3-Chip DLP laser projector, during this spring’s Spotlight on Technology Tour. The tour will provide AV technology consultants, architects, and designers with the opportunity to meet with the Panasonic AV team and further gain better understanding of its AV technology solutions including:

· Laser Projection Technology, Contrast and Color Accuracy

· DIGITAL LINK

· Installation Cost Reduction

· ADA Advantages

· Geomapping and Edge Blending

· Video Wall and Mounting Solutions

· DVI Failover

· Interactive Displays

· Zero-bezel Video Walls

· TCO Advantages

Beginning on March 18, 2015, in Los Angeles, the Spotlight on Technology Tour will take place in five select cities across the country. Presentations will recognize new technology trends, case studies, and live product demonstrations and Q&A sessions aimed at providing an educational experience.

Spotlight on Technology Tour Schedule:

· Wednesday, March 18- Los Angeles, CA- Hilton Universal

· Thursday, March 26- Houston, TX- JW Marriott

· Wednesday, April 1- Atlanta, GA- W Midtown

· Thursday, April 23- Chicago, IL- Renaissance Hotel

· Thursday, May 14- Newark, NJ- Panasonic Headquarters

Panasonic’s 2015 Spotlight on Technology Tour registration is now available online. For further information about the event in your city please contact your CAD representative. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to attendees.