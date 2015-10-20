Panasonic Announces 2015 AV Fall Tech Tour

Panasonic will showcase its latest projector and professional display products during its AV Tech Tour this fall. The tour will provide integrators and end users with the opportunity to meet with the Panasonic AV Technologies sales and product teams and experience live demonstrations of the company's latest AV technology solutions.

Beginning on October 14 in Dallas, TX, the Panasonic AV Fall Tech Tour will take place in 12 select cities across the country.



West Tour

October 22, Hollywood, CA

December 1, Anaheim, CA

December 3, San Diego, CA

December 2-3, Salt Lake City, UT



Central Tour

October 14, Dallas, TX

October 28-29, Denver, CO

November 4, Milwaukee, WI

November 12, Schaumburg, IL

November 18, St. Louis, MO



East Tour

October 27, Raleigh/Durham, NC

November 4, Atlanta, GA

November 10, Orlando, FL



Panasonic's 2015 AV Fall Tech Tour registration is now available online.