Christie Media Block Completes Dolby Atmos Testing

The Christie IMB, an integrated media block solution that converts and delivers feature-film and alternative content within a secure environment, now supports Dolby Atmos.



Dolby Atmos gives filmmakers the creative freedom to easily place or move sounds anywhere in the movie theatre to create a life-like cinema sound experience. The announcement follows beta tests at several large cinema customers of Christie that confirmed the Christie IMB - Dolby Atmos synergy, including support for all of the latter’s functionality, including playback.

“Combining our IMB with Dolby Atmos, and adding our new Christie Vive Audio cinema sound system, enables exhibitors to create a movie experience that is second to none,” said Craig Sholder, vice president, Entertainment solutions, Christie. “Christie continues to work closely with Dolby and other cinema partners to ensure support for Dolby Atmos.”

Christie has the largest installed base of DLP Cinema projectors globally, many of them with Christie’s own IMB, so Dolby Atmos will now be available to many more cinema installations worldwide. The Christie IMB firmware update enables the change for all of Christie’s 2K and 4K, DCI-compliant Solaria Series 2 projectors having a Christie IMB.

“By integrating Dolby Atmos with third party solutions like Christie’s IMB, we are making it easier for exhibitors to embrace the future of cinema sound,” said Doug Darrow, Senior Vice President, Cinema, Dolby Laboratories.

Built into Christie projectors or inserted into previously purchased units, the Christie IMB utilizes industry standard, non-proprietary storage solutions, giving exhibitors a smooth transition to HFR (high frame rate) and 3D projection standards.