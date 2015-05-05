The What: The Pakedge Connect+ Platform is a carefully integrated system of switches, routers, wireless, power management and software technologies, designed specifically to work with each other to deliver seamless, scalable, and reliable multimedia networking performance.

The What Else: Connect+ Certified devices work together, leveraging information and features across the network in order to self-optimize, auto-configure, auto-map, and selfheal. The Connect+ platform approach enables smart networking and simplifies set-up, management, and maintenance minimizing integrator headaches.