TV One and Apple Producoes Form TV One Brazil

TV One has partnered with Apple Producoes, by signing a master distributor agreement, to form TV One Brazil.

Apple Producoes, a long-time distributor of TV One products, is a well-known company in the Live Events / Corporative Market in Brazil. It was founded in 1986, just over 25 years ago in San Pablo. Today, Apple Producoes covers and advises most events and national and international shows presented in the city of Sao Paulo, the largest and busiest city in Brazil.

This master distributor agreement allows the strengthened presence of TV One products in Brazil, with consequent benefits for customers, in terms of peace of mind with Technical Support, Maintenance and product availability.

Aleksander Gama (Partner Ownership of Pinheiro-Gama Equipamentos Eletronicos Ltda, and seed of the future TV ONE Brazil) expressed facing the imminent signing of the agreement: "We are very happy and excited about this opportunity we're getting. Because not only is it the fruit of the hard work we have been doing in Brazil in recent years, but because we believe that given the global events that will be in Brazil in the next 4 years - (World Soccer cup Brazil 2014 and the Olympic Games in Rio 2016) will be crucial to our growth and the consolidation of TV One products, both in Brazil and the rest of Latin America."