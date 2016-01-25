Pakedge Announces Layer 3 Switch

The What: Pakedge Device & Software has unveiled its layer 3 switch, the S3-24P.

The What Else: The S3-24P comes equipped with dynamic routing protocols for greater isolation and control. Multicast can be enabled from the GUI for streaming across complex networks. Pakedge’s L3 switch also has a multicast routing service protocols for enterprise level streaming.

The S3-24P has a power budget of 370watts and has 24 PoE+ ports and four independent 10gigabit fiber ports for increased throughput and bandwidth across the network.

The hardware on the S3-24P switch will support Audio Video Bridging and Time Sensitive Networking (AVB/TSN), though the standard won’t be available immediately. Pakedge will, at some point, release a firmware update to enable the AVB functionality inQ2. Pakedge will not require licensing for AVB/TSN or the dynamic routing protocols.

Pakedge’s layer 3 switch will be Connect+ Certified, meaning that it will be able to communicate with other Pakedge devices in order to optimize performance and functionality. When unified with the BakPak Cloud Management System, the functionality of the Pakedge Connect+ Platform is extended with cloud-enabled services such as the monitoring and management of all connected devices anywhere, anytime, and from any device.

The Bottom Line: Pakedge will be demonstrating products, including the switch, at ISE 2016 Booth 5-s118.