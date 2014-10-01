Pakedge Adds Dates to America Tour

Pakedge Device & Software has added three new dates to its BakPak Across America tour. During the dates October 14-16, integrators in the Southern California area again have the opportunity to attend an intensive network training in San Diego, Huntington Beach, or Los Angeles.

The three-hour training touches upon the latest Pakedge innovations, including the BakPak Cloud Management System, the C36 Wireless Controller, and the RE-1 router for HD streaming.

Since its kickoff in late July, the BakPak Across America tour has received overwhelming positive response from Pakedge dealers for its detailed look at the technology behind the latest products. Dealers also have also had the opportunity to meet Pakedge representatives in a live and interactive forum setting, as well as receive special Pakedge promotional discounts, t-shirts, and other unique giveaways.

The new dates:

October 14, 9:00 AM-12PM – San Diego (2435 Jefferson St.)

October 15, 9:00 AM-12PM – Huntington Beach (17011 Beach Blvd. Suite #600)

October 16, 9:00 AM-12PM – Los Angeles (Double Tree by Hilton, 6161 W. Centinela Ave. Culver City)