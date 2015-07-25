Osprey Video Now Shipping 3G Distribution Amplifiers

Osprey Video has launched its new Osprey Black product line of converters and peripherals with the release of three distribution amplifiers. Now available for shipping, the Osprey SDAD-4, Osprey SDAR-4, and Osprey SDARD-4 are designed to split any single-link SDI input up to 3G into four signal paths while preserving ancillary data and embedded audio.

Each distribution amplifier features automatic cable equalization to lessen attenuation over long cable runs (up to 100 meters at 3G; 200 meters at HD; and 400 meters at SD). Additionally, they are designed for low power consumption, with the Osprey SDAD-4 and Osprey SDAR-4 having a maximum power consumption of 1.8W, while the Osprey SDARD-4 consumes a maximum of 2W. All units adhere to current SMPTE standards.



The low-cost Osprey SDAD-4 amplifier features dip switches that allow users to select between SD and HD signals, as well as turn off unused ports to conserve power when the device is running on portable power sources. Since it is equalized but not re-clocked, the Osprey SDAD-4 is a low-cost fit for applications with short cable runs. The professional grade Osprey SDAR-4 and Osprey SDARD-4 are re-clocked distribution amplifiers that ensure low jitter output, particularly for very long cable runs. The Osprey SDARD-4 and SDAD-4 also accept DVB-ASI in addition to the 3G, HD, and SD SDI signals.



A mini B USB via a locking connector powers each amplifier, while a USB power supply, PC, or portable battery pack can also power them. Buyers also receive a lockable USB power cable and mounting brackets.



“No matter which one purchasers choose, they'll find that our new distribution amplifiers are perfect for streaming workflows,” said Roger Bieri, general manager at Osprey Video. “Each one has been designed and tested to ensure they continue Osprey's tradition of incredible quality and reliability. We plan to continue adding to our Osprey Black line of products, so customers will be able to meet more of their video streaming needs in one place and always be assured of excellence.”