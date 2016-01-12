Oran Safety Glass's ScreeneX in Train Windows

Oran Safety Glass has inked a deal with CN-Consult GmbH to use OSG's window technology ScreeneX in CN-Consult’s InnoScreen overhead displays. The Screenex displays will be installed on train platforms across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The collaboration marks OSG’s first sale of the product to be deployed in up to 170 units in rail stations throughout 2016.



ScreeneX is a window technology utilizing high-resolution LCD screens embedded in insulated, laminated or tempered glass which can be used in signs, partitions as well as vehicle doors and windscreens.

To enhance the passenger experience, tailored real-time data and information can be programmed via the accompanying digital content server, in addition to creating a new platform for advertising revenue. Designed for long term use in public spaces and vehicles, ScreeneX windows are resistant to vibration and temperature extremes in addition to being tamper-proof.



“This initial public rollout of ScreeneX is an exciting opportunity for us to show off the system’s capacity for high resolution video, text and graphics," said OSG's CEO Daniel Cohen. "It’s an ideal use of the technology, keeping European rail passengers up to date with timetables, safety alerts, weather and news updates. I’m especially proud of our R&D team and engineers who have created incredible products that are virtually impossible to vandalize.”