Optoma Unveils UHZ65 Laser Phosphor, 4K UHD Projector for $4,999

Optoma introduced two new 4K UHD resolution projectors at InfoComm 2017. With the Optoma UHZ65, the company combines laser phosphor light source with 4K UHD resolution at the groundbreaking projected street price of $4,999. In addition, the company unveiled availability and pricing for its 4K500 lamp-based 4K UHD projector. Both projectors reaffirm Optoma's focus on providing innovative solutions with maximum flexibility to the ProAV market.



The UHZ65 from Optoma combines the latest advances in imaging, light source and color space in one projector. It hosts 3840x2160 resolution delivering 8.3 million pixels, approximately 2,800 lumens, a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, a laser phosphor light engine, high dynamic range in the form of HDR10, and wide color gamut (REC.2020). A 15 percent vertical lens shift and a massive 1.6x optical zoom offer a great deal of flexibility in terms of installation. HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 deliver a full 18Gbps for the best 4K UHD video bandwidth, image quality and device compatibility.

Available in the fall, the Optoma UHZ65 will be on the market through distributors for an estimated street price of $4,999.

The Optoma 4K500 4K UHD projector also delivers 8.3 million pixels on screen, 5,000 lumens, and a 1,200,000:1 contrast ratio with Dynamic Black enabled, to deliver rich blacks, vibrant and popping colors, and bright whites in any lighting environment. Horizontal and vertical lens shift, motorized zoom and focus, keystone correction, and a 2.0x zoom ratio ensure easy installation and usability from any angle. It is also equipped with a variety of inputs, including HDMI 2.0 with daisy chain support, enabling connections to multiple devices to display content to several different audiences across presentation locations.

Launching in July with an estimated end user price of $6,999, the Optoma 4K500 will be a standout choice for installers and venues looking for a versatile projector to produce stunningly detailed and bright images for a wide variety of professional applications.

"With the introduction of the UHZ65 and 4K500, Optoma now has a full portfolio of 4K UHD projectors for the ProAV market to complement the line of 4K UHD projectors for the home theater market announced earlier this month," said Brian Soto, head of product management, "By bringing quality and innovation to the market at industry leading pricing, we're showing we're listening to our customers and designing projectors to meet their needs."

At InfoComm 2017, Optoma is also showcasing new and top-selling ProAV projection products in a variety of creative applications at its booth (2021). From impressive 3D animation projected on a dining table and interactive floor projection displays, to a sphere displaying 360 virtual reality media that simultaneously turns into 3D content with the use of 3D glasses, the company is bringing content to life with projector applications that cannot be reproduced with flat panels, providing more possibilities, creativity, and flexibility for the ProAV channel. Through partnerships with key technology solution providers, Optoma is displaying the best of what the projection market offers.