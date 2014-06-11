Opticomm-EMCORE GBOX Series

Opticomm-EMCORE, a leading provider of end-to-end multimedia distribution equipment for 4K UHD and beyond, announces the launch of its GBOX Series, the next generation of uncompressed video, audio and data extenders for Fiber and CATx/HDBaseT, to be displayed at InfoComm 2014 in Las Vegas, June 18-20. At booth C7716, a four-panel video wall will be created using GBOX and GBOX-compatible products.

GBOX Series are rugged flange-mount transmitters and receivers, desk or wall-mountable, useful for short or long distance extension of uncompressed, 4K UHD (3840x2160) video, audio and data. GBOX are suitable for point‐to‐point and unlimited point-to-multipoint applications, through new compatible products also launching at InfoComm: Genesis XD multimedia matrix switch, Eclipse HD Pro H.264 encoding/decoding system, and the recently upgraded Optiva card‐based platform.

GBOX will launch with units that support single fiber or CATx/HDBaseT distribution, extending HDMI 1.4b with HDCP for high‐resolution digital video, legacy VGA/Component video, stereo analog audio, bi-directional RS-232, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, IR and CEC. Additionally, both units support USB 2.0 for integrating hard drives and other high speed USB devices, as well as remote KVM (keyboard/video/mouse) extension.

GBOX fiber extenders are the best choice for secure Command and Control applications because fiber connectivity allows for EMI-free transmission and no signal degradation of highest‐resolution video up to 10 kilometers (6 miles) over singlemode fiber or 300 meters (1000 feet) over multimode fiber. GBOX fiber extenders utilize 10.3 Gbps (SFP+) optics for transport of uncompressed 4K UHD signals, whereas the CATx units support uncompressed 4K UHD and connectivity up to 100 meters using HDBaseT technology.

Planned expansion of the GBOX Series includes transport of video-over-IP utilizing H.264 encoding and decoding. For more information visit us at InfoComm 2014, June 18‐20, Booth C7716.