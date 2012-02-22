DPAA to Hold 5th Annual Digital Media Summit

The Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) has announced that its 5th annual Digital Media Summit will be held October 16 at the New York Hilton. The day–long event will examine critical topics related to digital place-based media, including contextual engagement and planning strategies, and feature case studies presented by leading national advertisers. An exhibit hall also will be open to attendees.

For the second consecutive year, the DPAA’s Digital Media Summit will be held back-to-back with Strategy Institute’s 7th Annual Digital Signage Investor Conference, slated for October 17-18 in New York. This annual forum will bring together the industry’s top leaders for discussion on investment match-up and business strategies.

The organizations held their conferences on consecutive days for the first time in 2011, a move which contributed to record attendance at both. Discounted registration once again will be available to anyone attending both events.

Susan Danaher, President of the DPAA, said, “All of us at the DPAA look forward to an even more successful Digital Media Summit this year as we move to a larger venue that will enable us to enhance the day-long experience in a variety of ways. We are pleased to once again hold our event back-to-back with Strategy Institute’s conference, a move that was a tremendous win for everyone last year.”

“We are excited to bring back the Digital Signage Investor conference for the 7th time in New York City,” added Sirous Afshar, Marketing Manager at Strategy Institute. “The 6th annual conference enjoyed record attendance from across the globe. Holding the summit in the same week as the DPAA Digital Media Summit will once again ensure a strong week in New York.”