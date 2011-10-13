Lutron Unveils Quantum Select Packages

Coopersburg, PA--Lutron Electronics has introduced Quantum Select packages to provide cost-effective, scalable options for adding select capabilities typically found in larger centralized lighting and energy management systems.

Lutron Quantum Total Light Management system dims or switches all electric lighting and simultaneously controls daylight using automated shades. Quantum integrates with building management systems and is ideal for office buildings, hospitals, universities, and more.

Quantum Select packages are pre-packaged solutions for standalone or panel-based projects that require only select Quantum functionality.

Four distinct light management packages are available:

Central Control Package – A simple, cost-effective and scalable solution that provides the ability to control and monitor lighting system from a computer.



Building Systems Integration Package – Ideal for integrating a Lutron light control system with a third-party building management system, this package provides the necessary software licenses to manage a building from a single point of control.

Hyperion Package – Designed for use in spaces that have direct exposure to daylight, this package utilizes Lutron Hyperion automatic shading software to control the amount of daylight entering a space, based on the position of the sun.

Green Glance Package – Designed to facilitate effective energy management by enabling a building to evaluate and monitor energy use, the GreenGlance package features display software that provides real-time and historical data on lighting energy savings.

Each Quantum Select package features the QP3 Light Management Hub to control, manage, and monitor light and energy use, while offering specific Quantum capabilities and associated software licenses based on project needs.