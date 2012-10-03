Listing Deadline Extended, DPb Network Directory

The Digital Place-Based Network Directory is still open for Listings. Published by NewBay Media, the Directory will benefit Digital Place-Based Network Operators, agencies, advertisers, suppliers, and investors–and will be distributed at major industry events as well as online and in a mailed print edition. Networks can list their company details including markets addressed, service offerings, and number of screens served, by logging onto:

https://secure.newbay-media.com/avnetwork/digitalplace-based/

The online Listing platform will remain open until October 31, 2012.

The Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) is the Association Sponsor of the Digital Place-Based Network Directory.

"The marketing and advertising communities are increasingly recognizing the great value of DPb media given its unique ability to engage consumers in the right place, at the right time and when they are in the right mindset," said Susan Danaher, president & CEO of the Digital Place-based Advertising Association. "NewBay Media's Digital Place-Based Network Directory will be an invaluable, time-saving resource for anyone interested in the DPb sector."

The Digital Place-Based Network Directory will also feature analysis from top industry experts addressing the topics of:

• The Network Landscape: Growth in Number of Operators, or Consolidation Going Forward? By Patrick Quinn, PQ Media

• Digital Place-based Media is Everywhere, Engaging On-the-Go Consumers. By Susan Danaher, President and CEO of the Digital Place-based Advertising Association

• Experiential Marketing: Reaching consumers when they are most receptive to messaging, with the right media. By Laura Davis-Taylor, Senior Vice President, Managing Director, at BBDO; and Deb Draper, VP, Director of Experiential Marketing at BBDO

• Metrics for Place-Based Networks. Nielsen, Arbitron, Mendelsohn’s Affluent study, GfK MRI, Experian Simmons, and others are measuring and reporting on different venue types of DPb media.

• The Digital Place-Based Network: Advertising, Merchandising, or Branding?–Sorting out the buy.

• Place-based media in the Context of the Integrated Media Buy.

• Leveraging Media for Successful Campaigns. By Lyle Bunn

• Case Studies in how Place-Based Media achieved branding or sales goals



For information about advertising in the Digital Place-Based Network Directory, contact Debbie Rosenthal: drosenthal@nbmedia.com or phone 212-378-0473.



Editorial enquiries:

David Keene

Executive Editor, NewBay Media

jdavidkeene@gmail.com

Networks can their list their company details including markets addressed and service offerings, by logging onto: