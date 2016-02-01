ONELAN at Integrated Systems Europe 2016

ONLEAN will be in attendance at Integrated Systems Europe 2016, held in Amsterdam, 9 through 12 February.



ONLEAN will discuss next generation Content Management System 3.0 (CMS) supporting LG webOS and Samsung Smart Signage Platform displays, significant updates to the Reserva Room Signage range, including an updated hardware platform for 2016 and support for leading university timetabling systems, and innovative examples of digital signage campaigns, powered by the ONELAN Net-Top-Box and CMS.

Hugh Coghill-Smith, ONELAN Sales and Marketing Director, will also take the stage with Stewart Caddick, Managing Director at Connectiv, to discuss the award-winning install at Dubai Duty Free. This presentation will be held in the Commercial Solutions Theatre on 10 February from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm.

ONELAN develops network appliances for standalone and end-to-end Digital Signage network solutions. The Net-Top-Box is a mul¬timedia, multi-zoned solution capable of Touch Interactivity. With a browser based user inter¬face, the system is fully multi-lingual and capable of dis¬playing both stored media and live media such as RSS feeds, web pages and broadcast TV or locally streamed video. Further mem¬bers of the product family cater for Enterprise network management and integration with external data sources.