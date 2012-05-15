IAVI Holds Hitachi Reseller Webinar

Fort Lauderdale, FL--IAVI has announced the upcoming Hitachi’s Reseller Webinar taking place on Thursday, May 17 at 2 p.m. EST (11 a.m PDT).

During this interactive session, participants will have the opportunity to take an exclusive look at Hitachi’s new 8000 Install Series, special features, and additional solution based products. Participants will also learn about important key features and benefits.

These topics include:

* An in-depth look at Hitachi’s new Install Series of projectors

* A thorough review of Hitachi’s rewards, programs, and upcoming promotions

* How to protect your company’s projects and gross margin with Hitachi.

* The power, potential, and benefits of purchasing Hitachi from IAVI.

Hitachi will provide the first two people who register and attend the webinar with a $250 gift card, and each webinar participant will also be entered in a drawing to win a new iPad.

For more information, please visit iavi.com or call (888) 999-6564. Click here to register and reserve your webinar seat now.