Exceptional 3D Publishes Map of 600 Active US Locations

Exceptional 3D’s patented auto-stereoscopic 3D technology has been deployed as part of nine different 3D networks in 600 locations across the United States. Network operators are deploying a cost-effective solution which competes directly with the typical 2D digital signage price-point. Network operators can offer their clients a variety of advertising options because all Exceptional 3D displays maintain a future-proof capability for playing 3D content, as well as legacy 2D content (in sequence or at the same time) through integrated content management software.

“We believe this is a validating moment for our glasses-free 3D technology and the future of the digital signage industry,” said Michael Egan, CEO for Exceptional 3D. “We have shown that auto-stereo 3D is no longer a cost prohibitive medium for advertising. By offering the technology at a price point which allows for scaling to a network of any size, we ask the question, why buy a 2D display when you can buy a 3D display that can also play 2D content and is future proof?”

Preliminary indications show some evidence that justifies glasses-free 3D can strengthen brand awareness through 3D advertising. Based on early quantifiable data, forecasting shows auto-stereo 3D advertising is presenting a strong case for being more effective with potential customers and influential with undecided consumers.

“When we were looking to launch the Convenience Store Digital Signage Network, the core desire was for an advertisement medium that was going to get people’s attention,” said Stephen Newman, president and CEO of WOW 3D Media Group. “We wanted to reassure advertisers that patrons would actually look at their ads playing on the in-store digital displays but struggled to consider 3D because we knew it was expensive. When we looked at Exceptional 3D’s business model and the solution they developed for digital signage we realized that we could install 3D displays at an economic cost. We have completed the installation of 150 displays. Both advertisers and C-Store owners have already seen an increase in dwell time by patrons, as well as an uplift in sales of the products being advertised in 3D.”