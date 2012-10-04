BOXLIGHT Honored with Three Bronze Stevie Awards

BOXLIGHT was recently presented with three Bronze Stevie Awards in the categories of 'Management and Company' awards during the 10th Annual American Business Awards held in San Francisco.

Bronze Awards were presented to BOXLIGHT for:

• Fastest Growing Tech Company

• Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year

• Tech Innovator of the Year

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the "Stevie's" for the Greek word for "crowned," the trophies were presented to winners during a gala banquet on Monday, September 17 at the Julia Morgan Ballroom in San Francisco. More than 200 nominees and their guests attended.

This year, for the first time, The American Business Awards were presented at two awards events: the traditional awards banquet in New York in June, and at a new tech and product awards event last night in San Francisco.

More than 3,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Most Innovative Company of the Year, Management Team of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.

Stevie Award winners were selected by more than 270 executives nationwide who participated in the judging process this year.

"We're delighted to recognize so many innovative companies, new products, technical achievements, and technology executives in the ABA's new product and tech awards categories," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "It's gratifying and inspiring to have received so many remarkable entries for this year's competition. We look forward to staging this event in San Francisco for years to come."