Crestron Saros In-Ceiling Speakers

Crestron's new Saros family of in-ceiling speakers delivers excellent speech intelligibility and full, rich music sound at a price that's easy on the budget. Available in your choice 4-inch, 6.5-inch, and 8-inch diameter, Saros is smartly designed for efficient installation.



Built for multi-purpose use in an assortment of acoustical environments, Saros speakers are ideal in boardrooms, classrooms, restaurants, night clubs, retail spaces, houses of worship, and convention facilities. Featuring high-performance components such as 1-inch horn-loaded titanium dome tweeters, high-efficiency damped cone woofers, and precisely tuned crossovers, Saros 2-way speakers deliver abundant, crisp audio while handling 125 watts at 8 ohms.

Frameless, zero-bezel grills adhere to the speaker enclosure magnetically, achieving a contemporary minimalist appearance in any décor. Offering even greater installation flexibility, the built-in 60 watt multi-tap transformer allows for use with 70 and 100 volt distributed speaker systems.