Omnivex Launches Moxie Commercial for Digital Signage

- Omnivex announced the release of Commercial and Enterprise versions of its Omnivex Moxie software. Moxie Commercial has been designed to support small to medium sized organizations with local installations, of up to 50 players, that don't require Enterprise features.
- "Moxie Commercial provides all of the power of an Enterprise solution at an affordable price," said Jeff Collard, President, Omnivex Corporation.
- The Moxie Enterprise solution has been designed for organizations with multiple buildings or locations looking to leverage their data across a large network of devices. It includes all of the components of Moxie Commercial plus the Omnivex suite of data linking products, Sync service, Scripting capabilities, Permission management, Proxies and the Omnivex QuickLink tool for content management and contribution using a web browser. Moxie Enterprise enables customers to connect people with data, leveraging their existing investment in data and improving operational efficiencies.
- The launch of the Commercial and Enterprise versions of the award winning Omnivex Moxie software is part of the release of Moxie 6.12.
