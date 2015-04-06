Omnivex Launches Cloud Version of Moxie Software

Omnivex has launched the Moxie Cloud, designed for organizations seeking a hosted digital signage solution. With Moxie Cloud, the configuration and management of the back end infrastructure is looked after so that users can get up and running quickly. "Moxie Cloud enables users to get up and running easily and at an affordable price," said Jeff Collard, president, Omnivex Corporation.

The Moxie Cloud subscription includes a series of professional looking templates to help organizations get beautiful content without the need for designers or agencies. It also includes a weather feed and news from Thomson Reuters, a leading source of information for businesses and professionals around the world.

Moxie Cloud is available in both a standard and premium edition. The standard edition of Moxie Cloud provides users with a series of predefined templates in portrait and landscape orientation. Simply select a template and start adding content using a browser, leaving the configuration and management of the back end infrastructure to Omnivex. For organizations looking for greater control over their installation, there is Moxie Cloud Premium. This option provides organizations with a full Moxie Studio on an Omnivex hosted server and the ability to tie into a broad array of data sources within your business.