2012 AV Technology Awards: Deadline Soon

AV Technology Magazine will be accepting entries for the 2012 AV Technology Awards until April 10th, 2012.



Enter here.

Deadline for entry is April 10, 2012. The AV Technology Awards is the only industry award program that recognizes outstanding AV end-users, tech managers, facility directors, and the product manufacturers that provide reliable, easy-to-operate, and forward-thinking products. Winners of the AV Technology Awards will be featured in AV Technology Magazine and honored at InfoComm 2012.

There are three master categories for this year's AV Technology Awards:

New Products - this category is for product manufacturers to enter their new hardware or software products that are easy to operate, provide return on investment, and equip a facility for technological evolution.

Applications (completed, real-world design/installation of integrated AV systems, including hardware, software, connectivity, etc) - this category is for manufacturers or end-users to enter interesting or innovative applications in which they were involved.

Scholarship - this category is for end-users or manufacturers to nominate an end-user who pushes the boundaries of current technology, and is in charge of the daily operation of an innovative AV system. The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship from AV Technology Magazine to pursue continuing professional development in the AV industry.

AV Technology Award Categories:

Please select the Category below, that best describes your Entry. Click on that Category, and follow the instructions to Enter. There is a $125 Entry Fee for each entry. Choose just one Category for each of your Entries. (You can only enter one Category with one Entry; You are permitted to enter more than one Application, Product, etc - with a $125 Fee for each.)

Select the Category you want to enter below (select only one Category for each of your Entries):

AV Technology Award Categories:

NEW PRODUCTS:

Best New Product or System for Emergency Preparedness

Best Distance Learning System

Best AV over IP Distribution System

Best New Rich Media Data Management System

Best New Videowall Product

Best New Digital Signage System

Best Mobile App to Manage AV Systems

Best New Speaker for a Restaurant or Retail System

Best New Product for a Transportation Environment

Best New Telepresence Product



APPLICATIONS:

SCHOLARSHIP:

Click here to enter the Scholarship awards.