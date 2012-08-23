Jenne Bundles LifeSize and Revolabs for Videoconferencing

Jenne, Inc., a value-added distributor of IP telephony, audio and video conferencing, unified communications, data networking and IT security products, is bundling videoconferencing solutions from two of its key unified communications manufacturer partners, LifeSize and Revolabs.

LifeSize offers scalable, enterprise-quality client-server solutions that support high-end HD video collaboration, while Revolabs provides a range of wireless audio solutions suitable for unified communications, enterprise collaboration and professional audio applications.

The new bundles, which are available now and are suitable for a wide range of vertical markets, combine LifeSize's expertise in HD video collaboration and Revolabs wireless systems, enabling end-users to experience not only high-quality video, but also high quality, intelligible wireless audio, Jenne says.

Jenne is offering three separate bundles, each optimized for different workplace environments. These include solutions for medium-large conference rooms, small-medium conference rooms and small office / home office environments.

Following is a summary of the new video conferencing bundles being offered by Jenne, including featured product solutions:

• Medium-Large Conference Room Solution:

Includes LifeSize Room 220, LifeSize Room 221i and Revolabs Fusion

• Small-Medium Conference Room Solution:

Includes LifeSize Express 220 and Revolabs HD Dual

• Small Office / Home Office Solution:

Includes LifeSize Passport and Revolabs HD Single

Each of the new bundles offered by Jenne feature 'plug and play' set-up and combine asingle/dual channel of Revolabs wireless audio for a home office solution, to up to 8 channels for an enterprise solution. Bundles include a range of possible LifeSize HD video solutions, each optimized for the scale of the installation. These include LifeSize Room 220, LifeSize Room 220i, LifeSize Express 220 and LifeSize Passport.