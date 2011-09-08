Habey PC for Digital Signage

- Habey has announced a mini PC that runs fanlessly and is aimed at digital signage applications. The BIS-6564 has a 1.8GHz, dual-core Atom D525 processor and a Nvidia Ion 2 GPU (graphics processor unit), plus room for two 2.5-inch SATA hard disk drives, two Mini PCI Express slots, and up to 4GB of RAM, according to the company.
- Habey says its new BIS-6564 is based on a previously released mini-ITX board, the MITX-6564. This is one very well-traveled piece of circuitry, because Habey followed up the board's October 2010 debut with a multitude of little PCs based on it. They include:
- ENT-6564, a slim "media-player/nettop"
- EPC-6564, a short-depth 1U device with optical drive support
- EPC-6568 released last November
- EPC-6566, a barebone 1U server with dual drive bays that was released last December
- EPC-6563, a compact PC released in May
- PPC-6512, a 12.1-inch panel PC released in July
- the EPC-6568S, a mini PC we covered last month
- All these devices featured various combinations and permutations of Intel Atom processors, Intel integrated graphics, and Nvidia's discrete Ion 2 GPU (graphics processing unit). Suffice it to say that the BIS-6564 is like the EPC-6568S in offering the most powerful combo yet: both the Ion 2 and the 1.8GHz Atom D525 processor.
- Habey's BIS-6564
- The BIS-6564 (above) is billed as a digital media player that can drive two independent displays. Unlike the EPC-6568S, this latest device operates fanlessly in temperatures up to 122 deg. F, thanks to passive cooling via its steel/aluminum "Icefin" case, according to the company.
- Habey says the BIS-6564 has two 3Gb/sec. SATA ports as well as room for two 2.5-inch hard disk drives internally. The PC also has two SODIMM slots that jointly accept up to 4GB of DDR2 RAM, plus two Mini PCI Express slots, one of which must be used to add wireless networking capabilities if desired, the company added.
