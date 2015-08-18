Oculus Chief Scientist Abrash to Give Opening Keynote at AES139 Convention

Michael Abrash

Michael Abrash, chief scientist at Oculus, will give the opening keynote speech at the 139th AES International Convention in New York City. Known for his groundbreaking work in high-end graphics, performance programming, and virtual reality, Abrash will offer his unique insights in his keynote, titled “Virtual Reality, Audio, and the Future,” taking place at the Jacob Javits Center on Thursday, October 29, 2015, at 1 p.m. in the convention’s Special Events Room.

Oculus is focused on enabling players to experience anything, anywhere through virtual reality. The Oculus Rift and the Oculus-powered Samsung Gear VR allow players to step inside virtual worlds and immerse themselves like never before. As a result of the global Oculus developer community, VR is poised to transform gaming, storytelling, film, and more.



Abrash’s career has spanned 30 years. He was the GDI development lead for the first two versions of Windows NT, joined John Carmack to write Quake at Id Software, worked on the first two versions of the Xbox video game console, co-authored the Pixomatic software renderer at Rad Game Tools, and worked on Intel’s Larrabee project.



Additionally, Abrash worked on both augmented and virtual reality at Valve, and currently leads the Oculus Research team. He is also the author of several books, including Michael Abrash’s Graphics Programming Black Book, and has written and spoken frequently on related topics.



“Michael’s address is a great opportunity to bring awareness of VR to the audio community,” said AES139 co-chair Jim Anderson. “In the future, audio will contribute to this field in ways that we can only presently imagine.”