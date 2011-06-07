AMX Announces Dell Partnership

Richardson, TX--AMX has inked a partnership with PC manufacturer Dell.

According to the terms of the agreement, Dell’s government sales team is able to begin offering a wide variety of AMX solutions, including the Inspired XPress Digital Signage, Enova DVX-2100HD, switchers, and keypads.

“Our partnership aligns the best-of-breed IT solutions with the best-of-breed AV solutions and makes them easily accessible for government buyers,” said AMX vice president of government sales, John Hanby. “We are very pleased to team with Dell to offer government end-users a one-stop shop for advanced, integrated IT-AV out-of-the-box solutions.”

Speaking of the partnership, Hanby said, “With one P.O., government buyers can easily meet both their AV and IT needs.”

AMX is currently working on upgrading Dell’s Customer Briefing Centers in Washington D.C. The center plays host to many executives and government leaders. Once the facility’s installation is completed, AMX plans to offer on-site training classes.