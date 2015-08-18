OCA Alliance MicroDemo, New Products on the Way

Simon Jones

The Open Control Architecture (OCA) Alliance has developed the OCA MicroDemo, a demonstration product designed to prove that OCA is a common remote control and monitoring language for digital audio networks that can run in lightweight hardware environments.

Developed jointly by OCA member companies Focusrite, Attero Tech, and Bosch, OCA debuted the circuit board at its booth during the 2015 InfoComm exhibition.



"The OCA MicroDemo is a demonstration product being co-developed by OCA Alliance members," said Simon Jones, technology manager at Focusrite Audio Engineering. "Its primary purpose is to prove that OCA can run well in lightweight hardware environments. At this time, MicroDemo hardware development is complete and software development will be completed later this year."



Alliance member companies also introduced products featuring OCA functionality at InfoComm15, including the PRS-40M14 OMNEO Interface from Bosch Communications and the four-channel "next generation" 10D and 30D installation amplifiers from d&b audiotechnik.



"With further new OCA enabled products, we are looking forward to transforming part of the OCA vision into reality: the simplified integration of a voice alarm system and an entertainment audio system from multiple manufacturers," said Marc Weber, marketing group chair at d&b audiotechnik.