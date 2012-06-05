Avaya Finalizes Acquisition of Radvision

Avaya Inc. has finalized the acquisition of Radvision, a provider of video conferencing technologies over IP and wireless networks.

With the close of the acquisition, Avaya says that it is, "poised to deliver open, affordable, and easy-to-use video collaboration solutions suitable for businesses of any size." The combined portfolios tackle the expensive, complex experiences that often limit broader adoption of video as a business collaboration tool today, according to the company.

Together, Avaya and Radvision say that they will build on the interoperability that exists between the two portfolios today to extend video collaboration inside and outside of the enterprise—regardless of an end-user’s system, location or device.

"The enterprise video conferencing market is experiencing robust growth, and with this growth, vendors need to address mobility as well as the isolated islands of users that characterize the current state of most video deployments," said Rob Arnold, program manager, Frost & Sullivan. "The combination of Avaya and Radvision is poised to address these enterprise demands—now and in the future—with UC&C solutions that put customers in control of how they implement advanced capabilities across their environments.”

With the combined portfolio, Avaya offers ad-hoc desktop and mobile video capabilities and connects the separate islands of video for improved B2B and B2C communications.

·The combined Avaya-Radvision solutions enable customers to embrace standards-based (H.323) video conferencing products or easily enhance video deployments that support existing H.323 environments. This approach helps enable companies to extract long-term value as they evolve toward more integrated SIP-based collaboration and unified communications (UC).

·For small-to-midsize businesses, the portfolio offers affordable video and helps enable B2B and B2C communications using the same technologies that were previously only within reach of the large enterprise.

The companies will be demonstrating their suite of video collaboration solutions next week at InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas.

Kevin J. Kennedy, president and CEO, Avaya, said, "The acquisition of Radvision is an important milestone in Avaya's transformation to what we believe is the industry's first open, interoperable collaboration platform for business. As a result of the transaction, Avaya customers can reap the benefits of richer, simplified video collaboration regardless of what system they’re currently using.”

“The combination of our two companies is an important industry milestone," said Boaz Raviv, vice president and global head, Avaya Video Portfolio, Radvision, an Avaya company. "By incorporating Radvision’s expansive, standards-based video portfolio into Avaya’s open, marketing-leading UC offering, we are transforming not only the way people use video conferencing, but also increasing video’s accessibility, affordability and ease of use. Through this merger, Radvision benefits from the Avaya name and marketing resources and Avaya augments its UC offering with an open, robust end-to-end video solution, including a highly intuitive, feature-rich and flexible mobile video application that we believe surpasses anything offered by the competition.”