NSCA Announces Leadership Changes for 2015-2016

The NSCA Board of Directors has elected a new officer to its executive committee effective July 1, and released its slate of leadership for 2015-2016.

Dave Ferlino, regional operations manager at Whitlock, has joined the NSCA Board of Directors executive committee in his new position as secretary. Ferlino joined the following executive committee members who are continuing their positions from last year:



NSCA President Michael Hester, managing partner at Beacon Communications; NSCA Immediate Past President Ingolf de Jong, president and principal partner at General Communications; NSCA Vice Presiden Ray Bailey, president at Lone Star Communications; and NSCA Treasurer Josh Shanahan, president of Sport View Technologies.



Rob Simopoulos, president at Advance Technology, begins his first three-year term as a member of NSCA’s Board of Directors. He joins the following board members who are continuing their terms from last year: Michael Boettcher, Advanced AV; Kelly McCarthy, Genesis Integration; Ron Prier, RPAV; Anne Sellers, Sensory Technologies; and Paul Thomas, Northland Control Systems.



“We’re thrilled to have Dave Ferlino join the NSCA Board of Directors executive committee and have another year with Michael Hester as president,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA’s executive director. “His in-depth industry knowledge, as well as his experiences in leading Beacon Communications through several changes and periods of growth, will continue to serve NSCA and represent the needs of the industry well.”



Jeff Kindig, vice president of marketing strategy at AMX, will remain as president of the NSCA Education Foundation Board of Directors, which has now grown to be the largest board in NSCA Education Foundation history. He serves alongside officers Stephen Kohler of Shure (vice president) and Catherine Shanahan of Shanahan Sound (secretary/treasurer).



Shannon Townley, president of SurgeX and Energy Intelligence Solution Sales, will remain in his role as an NSCA Education Foundation board member, along with Laurie Englert, vice president of marketing at Milestone AV Technologies.



New to the NSCA Education Foundation Board of Directors are Kelly Perkins, marketing and communications manager for AVI Systems, and Michael Shinn, director of operations for IMS Technology Services' systems integration division. Ingolf de Jong, NSCA Board of Directors’ immediate past president, will also join the NSCA Education Foundation board, along with Paul Cronin, senior vice president at Atrion Networking.



“We’re fortunate to have Jeff Kindig continue as president of the NSCA Education Foundation Board of Directors to oversee the largest board we’ve ever had,” said Wilson. “We look forward to the new ideas and programs that this impressive team will bring to the table.”