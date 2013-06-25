SYNNEX's VISUALSolv Group Expands Investment in Industry Training and Certification Programs

SYNNEX Corporation has unveiled that its VISUALSolv group has undergone a series of training and certification programs.

SYNNEX is a distributor of IT, AV, and CE products and services.

SYNNEX also offers the training and certification programs directly to resellers. This two-pronged approach increases the level of support the VISUALSolv team can provide to resellers in Digital Signage and Pro-AV technologies and simultaneously gives resellers the opportunity to equip themselves with the latest industry knowledge and expertise.

Resellers will continue to have access to a wide range of support persons, including solutions architects, product managers, sales representatives, and business development representatives, who are certified experts in their field. Various SYNNEX employees have undergone manufacturer-specific trainings, including Crestron's DMC-E certification, Scala Certification, Omnivex Display Certified Technician (OCT), AMX Solutions Master Certification, and many others. The VISUALSolvteam has been trained and educated on access control and video surveillance through manufacturers such as Bosch, HID, Canon, Panasonic, Toshiba, and more.

Various SYNNEX employees, including members of the VISUALSolv team, are technically trained and certified in AV. Customers have the unique opportunity to leverage the expertise of highly technical, best-in-class support representatives at SYNNEX, while also having access to a full IT offering of products and services. With its Solv platforms, SYNNEX offers added support through complementary services that may not fall within a reseller's core competency, such as networking and unified communications.

SYNNEX has team members who are certified in DSCE, which provides a platform for continuing education, and personal and business growth for participants in Digital Signage, and CTS, recognized worldwide as a leading AV professional credential.

"At SYNNEX, we are committed to making continual investments in the professional development of our team," said senior vice president, Product Management, SYNNEX Corporation, TJ Trojan. "By equipping team members with the knowledge to be experts in their field, we are able to provide resellers with significant up-to-date expertise. We are proud to extend training and certification programs directly to our resellers, which further reiterates our investment in their success and that of the channel."