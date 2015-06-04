Newline Interactive TruTouch X Series

The What: Newline Interactive's TruTouch X Series takes unified collaboration to the next level by adding world-class video conferencing capabilities to the existing TruTouch product line.The What Else: The TruTouch X Series supports video conferencing by featuring two integral wide-angle cameras capable of 1080p/30fps, four integral echo-cancelling microphones with noise reduction, two integral speakers, and combines it all into what is possibly the most attractive display on the market. Additionally, the on-board Android interface allows a single touch to turn the display into an interactive whiteboard while interacting with the video conferencing participants at the same time.