Peavey Hosts MediaMatrix NION Training

Peavey Commercial Audio will host a two-day MediaMatrix NION Certification training course in New Orleans during May, where AV designers, consultants, contractors and end users can learn the best practices for designing, deploying and implementing MediaMatrix audio distribution, processing and control systems.

The MediaMatrix NION Certification training course instructs AV professionals on the fundamentals of MediaMatrix, as well as how to design and program projects in nWare; how to set up a NION processor; how to create end-user GUIs for nTouch 60 and nTouch 180 touch screens and PC kiosks; and how to integrate the XControl into a MediaMatrix installation.

The MediaMatrix NION Certification training seminar will be held in New Orleans on May 10-11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Each successful student will receive a completion certificate that can be submitted to InfoComm for receipt of 7.5 renewal credit hours for InfoComm CTS, CTS-I and CTS-D.

For full class descriptions and registration, please visit mm.peavey.com/education.