NanoLumens Expands Display Options at InfoComm

NanoLumens announced several changes to its product line at InfoComm 2012, in booth #N2169 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

All NanoSlim displays are now available in Portrait models. The NanoSlim Portrait displays range in size from 114” to 224” and are available in 4-8mm pixel pitch. The new displays are less than 3-inches thick and lightweight, and can be hung with standard integrated mounting brackets. They are designed for retail centers, brand showcases and advertising networks. NanoLumens is showcasing a 145” NanoSlim Portrait display in their booth at InfoComm 2012.

All NanoSlim and NanoShape models are now available as double-sided displays. The lightweight dual-sided models are less than 4-inches thick, and can be suspended using standard integrated mounting brackets.

NanoLumens is also launching its line of NanoFlex Ribbon flexible displays designed for architects, designers and creative professionals. The new ribbon displays can conform to curved surfaces, both concave and convex, and can be used in multiple configurations. The NanoFlex Ribbon is offered in 16x60 inch, 6mm pixel pitch sections.

“Our revolutionary display technology virtually shatters the barriers that have traditionally prevented customers from buying displays that live up to their imaginations,” Josh Byrd, NanoLumens Director of Marketing, said. “Every digital signage customer wants to be able to deploy display solutions that enhance the message being communicated to their audience without limitations being imposed by the technology. NanoLumens displays, and the enhancements being introduced today at INFOCOMM, allow our customers to have solutions in any shape or size, any curvature, flexible or fixed, single- or double-sided. Now there is nothing that stands in the way of customers achieving their wildest digital signage solution dream.”