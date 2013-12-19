2014 DIGI Award Winners Announced

As Chair of the Judges Committee for the DIGI Awards, I want to congratulate all the Winners of 2014 DIGI Awards. Each year, it seems, the judges have a harder time selecting from the excellent entries. We honed in on the entries that stood out by showing us not just technology packages but insight into digital signage and Digital Out of Home Best Practices.

The DIGI Awards recognize the resellers, integrators and service providers who have gone the extra mile to ensure success for their clients, thereby furthering the digital signage industry as a whole. Additionally, we recognize the best New Products for the digital signage and DOOH market.

Congratulations to the all the Winners of a DIGI Award, listed below:

2014 DIGI Awards

Best Digital Signage Applications, Winners:

• Digital Signage in a Retail store, Local Rollout

Winner: Christie Digital, for the Experiential Windows and Gallery at Barneys New York.

• Retail Roll-out, National

Winner: Materials & Methods, for the Audemars Piguet Retail Boutique.

• Interactive Technology Roll-out

Winner: Reflect Systems, with Christie Digital Systems, for the BestBuy/Verizon Wireless Shop-in-Shop.

• Best Digital Signage Deployment, for Transportation

Winner: Four Winds Interactive, for the digital signage system for the Massachusetts Port Authority, Boston Logan International Airport.

• Best Deployment, Entertainment (cinema, sports venue, etc)

Winner: ConnectedSign, for the Spooky Nook Sports Complex.

• Best Deployment, Integration of Digital Signage with Mobile Technology

Winner: Poulin + Morris, Inc., and Scala for the NPR Headquarters Digital Signage Solution, NPR headquarters Washington DC.

Best Content for Digital Signage, Winners:

• Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising

Winner: Cineplex Digital Solutions, for the in-store Moto X interactive system for Rogers retail stores.

• Best Content, Ambient

Winner: Scala, for the Jyske Bank financial news network, in Denmark.

• Best Content, Corporate Communications (non-retail; digital signage for corporate campus)

Winner: Four Winds Interactive, for the Enterprise-Wide Employee Communications Network for their own corporate offices.

• Best Content, Interactive

Winner: AMS Pictures together with Persuasive Pixel, for the HP Innovation Room.

• Best Content, Advertising

Winner: RMG Networks, with LG Electronics, for the Reach For the Skies With 4K rollout in airline executive lounges nationwide.

New Product Winners:

• Best New Technology Innovation in Digital Signage Displays

Winner: MultiTouch, for the MultiTaction Codice to facilitate two-way information transfer between interactive displays and content owners and developers.

• Best New Generation Display Device, Large Screen

Winner: Crunchy Logistics, for its Padzilla, a giant interactive accessory for iPads, iPhones, and Android devices.

• Best Mounting Solution

Winner: Premier Mounts, for its MTM3000 bracket, for MicroTile installation.

• Best New Display Device, Small Screen

Winner: CastNET, for its iPad Player App.

• Best New Generation Display Device, (non-LCD or Plasma)

Winner: Panasonic, for the PT-DZ870U DLP short-throw Projector.

• Best New Content Management Software/Web-based (SaaS, or Software as a Service)

Winner: Wireless Ronin, for its RoninCast 4.2 digital signage content management software.

• Best New Audience Measurement or Audience Participation Tool:

Winner: Capital Networks Limited, for its Audience.mobile app for dynamic NFC (Near Field Communication).

• Judges Choice Award:

Winner: Array Interactive, for the social media interactive video wall at the San Francisco Giants stadium/AT&T Park.