New TCA-1 Truss Ceiling Adaptor at 2016 ISC West

Video Mount Products today announced that it will showcase the TCA-1 Truss Ceiling Adaptor during ISC West 2016, to be held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 6-8.

TCA-1 Truss Ceiling Adapter

“The TCA-1 ceiling mount adaptor is perfect for numerous security applications including public view monitors or PTZ cameras in retail, commercial, or industrial settings where truss ceilings are used,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “Rounding out our complete line of mounting accessories, the TCA-1 has been designed to work with VMP’s proprietary masts as well as industry standard 1.5-inch NPT.”

The TCA-1 is designed to attach ceiling mounts to a wide variety of trussing or pipe. Capable of adapting up to a maximum diameter of three inches or maximum cross section dimensions of 3in. x 3in., the TCA-1 can be used for a wide variety of ceiling mounts.

Additional features of the TCA-1 include maximum circular dimensions, maximum rectangular dimensions, compatibility with a wide variety of truss types, compatibility with 1.5 NPT pipe and all VMP ceiling masts, cable pass throughs for cable management, 180 lbs of load capacity and a black powder coat finish.