Starlite Productions, in Moorestown, NJ, will host Yamaha and NEXO demonstrations featuring the NEXO S12 line array, PS15 speakers, the new 45 N-12 line monitors, and Yamaha Installation Series speakers.

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and will feature presenters from Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems.

The Yamaha Commercial Audio Rolling Showroom will be making an appearance at the event.