Sanyo, Tech Data Partner for VAR and IT

SANYO North America Corporation (SANYO), a subsidiary of SANYO Electric Co., Ltd., manufacturer of LCD and DLP projectors, has announced a new distribution partnership with Tech Data Corporation. Through Tech Data’s extensive U.S. sales network, this new partnership establishes an opportunity for SANYO to supplement and further expand its presence in the VAR and SMB distribution channels

Tech Data, ranked 109 in the Fortune 500, has distributed IT products for 36 years and is one of the largest global wholesale IT distributors. SANYO manufacturers a broad lineup of projectors designed to meet the needs of business professionals and IT specialists. SANYO projector solutions incorporate feature sets and operating benefits ideal for Tech Data’s SMB and VAR client base, offering flexibility in viewing environments that range from small meeting rooms to large commercial spaces and campus environments and packed with value-added low-maintenance features. For example, SANYO projectors achieve a low total cost of ownership (TCO), offering technologies that include SANYO’s innovative Active Filter system and operating modes that extend lamp-operating life while reducing the amount of maintenance time. Where remote system control and/or performance monitoring is important, SANYO’s onboard PJ Network interface enables connection to and control from any PC. For conference and training rooms, or in any facility where a projector is moved from room to room, ultra short-throw designs provide great placement flexibility by enabling location of the projector close to the projection screen. For the rapidly growing 3D display environment, a variety of 3D projector configurations are available. Where user interactivity is required, SANYO has eliminated the need for special electronic whiteboards, offering projectors with interactive functions that can use any screen surface or wall. SANYO also offers numerous eco-friendly models throughout its product line, each of which features very low power consumption. For more information, visit http://us.sanyo.com, or www.techdata.com