Rational Integrates Smaart Data Into Intelli-Ware

Putnam, CT--Rational Acoustics has announced the integration of Smaart v.7 measurement data into the new Apex Intelli-Ware software control platform for the Intelli-X2 and the Intelli-Z system management processors.

Rational Acoustics’ Jamie Anderson shows off the Apex Intelli-Ware 1.4 integration with Smaart v.7 at the ProLight & Sound show in Frankfurt.

Intelli-Ware 1.4 offers integration of Smaart v.7 data via the Smaart v.7 API (application program interface) enabling transfer of measurement data from Smaart 7 to Intelli-Ware. Smaart's transfer function and/or spectrum analyzer response can be seen as an underlay in all parametric EQ bode-plot and crossover windows.

Virtually all of Smaart’s measurement control features — including averaging, banding, delay location and measurement selection — can be accessed directly from within Intelli-Ware, removing the need for switching from one application window to another when tuning a system. Smaart can run on the same PC as Intelli-Ware or on another PC on the same network.

“Apex has done an incredible job of integrating Smaart v.7 measurement data into their Intelli-Ware control software,” said Jamie Anderson, Rational Acoustics CEO. “The interface is fast, intuitive and beautifully designed. This is a powerful tool and a great time-saver for Intelli-series users.”

“In line with the continual development of Apex's Intelli-series of system management processors (including the IX? and IZ? devices), we are very excited about the Smaart v7 integration in the new Intelli-Ware 1.4,” said Jeroen Sierjacobs, marketing manager of APEX. “Intelli-Ware is a powerful control application but it is very easy to use.”

The Smaart v.7 API software development kit is distributed free-of-charge to manufacturers seeking the ability to integrate Smaart v.7 data into their own control interfaces.