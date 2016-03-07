New Product Showcase at DSE 2016

DSE’s New Product Showcase, at the Digital Signage Expo March 16-17, 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will feature dozens of new and innovative products that attendees will have the opportunity to see first-hand, with a variety of new cloud-based, distribution and audio solutions featuring beacon technology that provides audience measurement, streaming audio, long-reach receivers, cloud-based content creation, and ultra compact routers, that attendees can see first hand, including:



•AdMobilize

•AdBeacon Technology

•Audio Everywhere

•MX3 ExXtractor Streaming Audio

•Hall Research

•UHBX-R-XT HDBaseT Receiver

•InClix

•Click Content Creator

•KNOWCK Co., Ltd.

•CloudCast

•Microspace

•OptConnect Neo Cellular Router

Digital Signage Expo’s New Product Showcase will be located on the trade show floor, but information about the new products is available ahead of time at Digital Signage Expo’s website.

Registration to see all of the newest technology in person or attend any of the DSE 2016 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by BroadSign International and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group certification renewal credits, is available online.

The free DSE 2016 app is available from iTunes and Google Play. All other devices can access it via ChirpE Web.