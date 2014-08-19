New Pricing, Updates for ETCP Electrical Exams

In order to keep the ETCP examinations fresh and current, the Subject Matter Experts have written new questions for the Entertainment Electrician examination. ETCP is set to launch these questions October 15, 2014.

To gather the statistical data necessary to properly score the exam, it is essential that as many Entertainment Electricians as possible are tested from October 15 thru December 15. To further this initiative, the test administration fee of $675 for groups of ten or more will be waived during this time. Candidate application fees will still apply and score reports will be delayed. Having your candidates test between these dates is an enormous help to the growth of the program.



ETCP will send a proctor to you, but space must be provided by your organization. You can find a list of testing requirements here. Test administration requests must be received 5 weeks prior to the exam date, and candidate application deadlines will be set by the Certification Manager. Candidates must fill out the “Pre-arranged Paper and Pencil Application Form,” available on the website.