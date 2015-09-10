New Elation Professional Products at PLASA 2015

Elation Professional’s new EMOTION moving head digital luminaire will have its European debut on October 4 to 6 at the PLASA show in London where a number of other products will be on display at Elation Stand A40, including the world premiere of the newest Satura Series luminaire, the Satura Profile.

Elation's EMOTION, their first entry into the digital lighting market

The EMOTION was featured at the InfoComm show in North America in June and now it’s European lighting professionals’ will get a closer look at the moving head digital luminaire. Another highlight will be the first showing worldwide of the Satura Profile, a new LED-based color-changing moving head with 440W LED engine, framing system, zoom and more.

Also showing at the ExCel exhibition center will be Elation’s Platinum FLX hybrid moving head, a multi-functional spot/ beam/wash light with optical system; as well as the high-output ACL Series of narrow-beam LED effect lights with collimator lens optics and laser-like homogenized 4-degree beam from each lens.

EMOTION: The EMOTION is Elation’s first entry into the digital lighting market. A joint venture project between Elation and High End Systems, the EMOTION is a 4,000 ANSI lumen moving head digital light. The EMOTION is a plug and play DMX moving light just like a traditional moving light yet houses an on-board media server w/ 64GB SSHD and royalty-free digital art/videos. Custom content can be uploaded via a CMA application. It is essentially a moving light with 100s of digital gobo patterns and animation effects with a projection quality that allows for use in a wide range of professional stage, studio, theatrical, club and event applications.

Satura Profile: This latest energy-efficient color-changing moving head in Elation’s Satura Series runs on a 440W LED engine while a 4-blade rotating framing system allows for highlighting of set pieces and performers. A CMY color mixing system with variable CTO offers a palette of color shades while an extra seven dichroic colors provides added color customization possibilities. A variety of textures and graphics are available from 6 interchangeable rotating gobos and 7 static-stamped gobos. Add to that a 12-38o zoom, frost effect, 3-facet rotating prism, motorized focus and mechanical iris.

The Platinum FLX features a dual optical system

Platinum FLX: With a unique dual optical system that gives a uniform and brighter Spot field (2.9° to 25°), a narrower beam angle and brighter central point in Beam mode (1.8° - 18°), and a higher-quality flat field Wash effect, this multi-functional 3-in-1 luminaire has clear advantages over traditional hybrid systems. Its 470W Philips™ MSD Platinum 20R lamp emits up to 23,000 lumens and its optical system can mechanically switch between Beam and Spot modes quickly and accurately. It offers full CMY color mixing with an extra 10 dichroic colors including UV, CTB and linear CTO color correction while graphics are housed in two gobo wheels including 8 rotating-interchangeable and 6 static-stamped gobos. Other features include 6-way linear and 8-facet rotating prisms, animation and wash frost effects, ArtNet (DMX over Ethernet) support and a mechanical shutter for high-speed strobe effects.ACL Series: Elation’s ACL Series features a new collimator lens optic, the largest single multi-chip LED lens optic to date at the same size of a PAR 20 lamp. Using the newest high-output RGBW 15W multi-chip LED, its large-size optical design produces a laser-like homogenized 4-degree beam from each lens for high output efficiency. Five models are available - ACL PAR 200, ACL BAR, ACL CURTAIN, ACL 360 BAR and ACL 360 MATRIX. Each unit in the series offers full pixel control and built-in effect / chase macros. The ACL BAR and ACL CURTAIN can also be used as a wash fixture using the included removable frost filter and glare shield.