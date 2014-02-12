Stampede Saphire Edge at Digital Signage Expo

The What: Stampede is at the Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas with integrated digital signage solutions that can be customized to meet application requirements, including SAPPHIRE EDGE VS8 and VS4, as well as DS8, media players powering DISE broadcast quality digital signage software in a networked environment.

SAPPHIRE EDGE VS8 player PCs are built on the latest APU technology from AMD, delivering graphics in an ultra-small format that can be quickly mounted to a wall.Why This Matters: According to Stampede President & COO Kevin Kelly, “The SAPPHIRE range of Pro AV products provides audio/video professionals a selection of versatile building blocks for the deployment of digital signage systems. From Player PCs and AV Signal Distribution Solutions to Advanced Splitters, the SAPPHIRE Pro AV product line offers our dealers a new range of solutions to present to their customers and we’re demonstrating the full extent of their capabilities here at DSE 2014.”



One More Thing: SAPPHIRE offers a comprehensive line of IT/AV products that work well with one another and complement other product lines. SAPPHIRE solutions include powerful Player PCs that provide systems integrators with the flexibility to load their software of choice, as well as HDMI over CATx or Fiber Extenders for AV signal distribution & control at distances of up to 3,280 feet (1km).