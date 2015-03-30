New CORIOcontrol Software Download Available

Updated CORIOcontrol software is now available for the C2-2x55 series, which encompasses the C2-2855 Universal Scaler, the C2-2755 Video Scaler, and the C2-2655 Scan Converter.

The CORIOcontrol software is a PC-based application that provides full remote access to your C2-2x55, offering remote management of system settings and control configurations during live presentations.