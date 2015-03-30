New CORIOcontrol Software Download Available

Updated CORIOcontrol software is now available for the C2-2x55 series, which encompasses the C2-2855 Universal Scaler, the C2-2755 Video Scaler, and the C2-2655 Scan Converter.
The CORIOcontrol software is a PC-based application that provides full remote access to your C2-2x55, offering remote management of system settings and control configurations during live presentations.
- The software consists of a number of mini applications that allow users to access separate elements of the C2-2x55's functionality. These combine to give users a full suite of control interfaces all in one convenient application. The mini apps enable users to upload and manage internally stored still images and logos, store and recall presets, edit resolutions, manage system configurations, update firmware, and backup and restore system settings.
- Connection can be via RS232 or ethernet adding extra flexibility for local and remote access. The communications interface efficiently analyzes both the network and the host PC, and displays all available com ports and IP-connected units regardless of their address, making it easy to manage network connectivity and hardware devices.